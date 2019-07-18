DENTON Jacquelyn D. July 17, 2019 Jacquelyn D. Denton, 67, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at John M. Oakey and Son funeral home in Salem. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Salem.

