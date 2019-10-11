DENT Marie Mabes October 7, 2019 Marie Mabes Dent, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members, on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rachel and Harry Mabes; her brother, Harry Mabes Jr.; and her husband of 66 years, Donald K. Dent. She is survived by her son, Robert K. (Robin) Dent II and his wife Marcia; her grandson, Donald K. (Kirk) Dent II and his wife Cannady; her granddaughter, Maggie L. George and her husband, George David George III. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren,Trey, Colt, and Naomi Dent; two step-grandchildren, Emily Kahn and Gregory Bryant; and three step great-grandchildren, Alex and Harrison Kahn, Kyver Bryant. She attented Andrew Lewis High School, then was employed by Advanced Auto, Stephenson and Aldridge, and finally Ford Motor Credit, where she worked for several decades. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Salem, where she taught Sunday School for 20 years, served on various committees and worked tirelessly in the food pantry. She was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Food Pantry at Bethel Baptist Church would be appreciated. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lotz Salem. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church in Salem.
