DENT JR. Carl Robert Henry August 22, 2019 Carl Robert Henry Dent Jr., 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Robert Henry Dent Sr. and Imogene Custer Dent; two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his daughter, grandchildren, a brother, and two sisters. At Carl's request, services will be held privately. Online Condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralserviceva.com Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

