August 1, 2019 Donald Kirk Dent, 84, also known as Grandaddy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kirk Dent and Naomi Goodwin Dent. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marie Mabes Dent; and son, Robert (Robin) Kirk Dent II and wife Marcia. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Donald Kirk Dent II and wife Cannaday; great-grandchildren, Trey, Colt and Naomi; and Maggie Landis George and husband, George; two stepgrandchildren, Emily Bryant Kahn and Gregory Mason Bryant and three stepgreat-grandchildren. In his younger years, he was an active member of the Salem Rescue Squad and coached many young athletes in football and baseball. He later supported his grandchildren by attending all of their athletic events. He enjoyed working on his farm in Floyd County, hunting trips out west, golfing and water skiing. After retirement from General Electric, he became an expert woodworker. He was an avid UVA fan his entire life. He was a devoted member and volunteer at Bethel Baptist Church, went on many mission trips with the church, and thoroughly enjoyed Bethel's Christmas tree sale. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethel Baptist Church Repair fund would be appreciated. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Salem with Pastor Hilton Jeffreys officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2017 at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem. Arrangements by Lotz in Salem.
