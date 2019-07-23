DENNIS, Joyce Rebecca February 21, 1948 - July 21, 2019 Joyce Rebecca Dennis, 71, of the Wilburn Valley community of Pearisburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019 at Heritage Hall, Blacksburg, Va. Joyce was born on February 21, 1948 in Wilburn Valley and was the daughter of the late Herman Bayard Dennis and Willie Johnston Dennis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Byron Dennis, Herman Johnston Dennis and Andrew Dills Dennis. Joyce was a skilled crafter, gardener and homemaker. She supported Providence United Methodist Church in Wilburn Valley in many ways, was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Giles Rescue Squad, and retired from Hoechst Celanese. She was also the caretaker of the Carper-Johnston Cemetery and devoted countless hours to the upkeep and beautification of this family cemetery. She was a good friend, neighbor and helper to all in her community. She is survived by special cousins, Barbara Lucas, Toni Dennis, Martha Spicer, Edna O'Brien, and Dennis (Jerry) Martin, and by her other family, Bendy, David, Dakoda and Kiersten Shrader, to whom she was a loved second Mom and aunt, and special friends, the Tony and Linda Meadows family. She is also survived by her two best friends, Barbara Farewell and Alice Journell, good friend Diane Harless and her sons, Aaron and Todd Harless. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg with Charles Henderson officiating and burial following in the Carper-Johnston Family Cemetery in Wilburn Valley in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated because she loved them, but those wishing to make memorials are asked to consider donating to The Animal Care Center, 278 Cricket Lane, Pearisburg, Va. 24134, to be credited to the account of the individual who was so helpful in re-locating Joyce's feline friends, to defray the ongoing expenses of these companions. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.

