Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS EVENING... .A VIGOROUS UPPER LEVEL TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE WILL SETTLE OVER THE OHIO VALLEY THROUGH TONIGHT. THE ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT WILL MOVE SOUTHEAST, SLOWLY CROSSING THE APPALACHIANS, RESULTING IN SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS AND POTENTIAL FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL. IF MORE THAN 2 INCHES OF RAIN FALLS IN LESS THAN AN HOUR, FLASH FLOODING WOULD BECOME POSSIBLE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN VIRGINIA, ALLEGHANY VA, BATH, BLAND, BOTETOURT, CRAIG, FLOYD, GILES, MONTGOMERY, PULASKI, ROANOKE, ROCKBRIDGE, SMYTH, TAZEWELL, AND WYTHE. IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, EASTERN GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, SUMMERS, AND WESTERN GREENBRIER. * UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY AS A COLD FRONT SAGS SLOWLY SOUTHWARD FROM THE OHIO VALLEY. SOME OF THESE THUNDERSTORMS COULD CONTAIN EXCESSIVE RAINFALL RATES. * IF ACTUAL RAINFALL EXCEEDS 2 INCHES IN AN HOUR, FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. THE GREATEST IMPACTS WILL BE IN POOR DRAINAGE AND URBAN AREAS. SMALL STREAMS WITHIN MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN ARE ALSO SUSCEPTIBLE TO RAPID RUNOFF, AND WILL RESPOND VERY QUICKLY WHEN HIGH RAIN RATES OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&