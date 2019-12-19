December 17, 2019 Jacqueline Beatrice Sparrow Dennis, 87, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette L. Dennis; parents, Connie and Thelma Bannister; brothers, Connie and Elsworth Sparrow; and sister, Bertha Jordan. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Everette LaDrew Dennis and Kiwania T. Dennis, Edwin Lewis "Bookman" Dennis; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Aldo Santiesteban; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Victoria, Cameron, Madison, and Tanner; sisters, Marian Andrews, JoAnne Sparrow; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

