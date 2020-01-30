January 27, 2020 Gordon N. Dempsey, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to help cover funeral expenses. A memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.
Gordon N. Dempsey
