June 3, 1933 May 29, 2020 Jean Kidd Delp, age 86. of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in Crockett, Va. on June 3, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Tyler Frazier Kidd Jr. and Frances Neff Kidd Akers. She graduated from Rural Retreat High School and attended Radford College. She was married for 46 years to the late Philip Hale Delp. Jean was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Joyce Kidd Whitmer; and sister, Jacqueline Kidd King. She is survived by her twin sister, June Kidd Wheeler and brother, Frank Irving Akers; son David and daughter-in-law, Kristin Delp, son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Karen Delp, daughter, Debra and son-in-law, Richard Terry, son, Ken Delp, and daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, Matthew Alfano; her grandchildren, Ann Brewer, Amy O'Brien, Bobbi Delp, Brian Ashford, Kate Carpenter, Chad Delp, Cara Grubb, Brandon Terry, Fallon Delp, Reagan Delp, and Grayson Alfano; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lilly, and Grace Caudill, Peyton, Lucas, Lydia and Fox Brewer, Keely and Kerrington O'Brien, Foster and Savannah Weich, Mia, Ben and Abby Ashford, Lila and Casey Carpenter, Harper, Cord and Cable Delp, and Lillie Barrera-Terry; her great-great-grandchild, Jocelyn Caudill; along with several other nieces and nephews. She retired from Southwestern Equipment after working there for over 40 years. She was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and served on Church Council for years. She also served as a member of the Rural Retreat Fair Association. She was an amazing mother to her children and a huge influence on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Despite having five children, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, she had a way of making each child feel special and like they were the only one. Beyond family, she loved all children. There was never a small child or baby that she didn't want to hold. She was the most selfless person we've ever known. Her happiness came from family and doing things for others. In the last two years, her memory wasn't what it once was, and she was known to ask the same question more than once. But no matter how many times she asked, she had the same enthusiasm each time and the same reaction when you answered. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Rural Retreat, Virginia on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Flowers are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 478, 514 S. Main Street, Rural Retreat, Virginia 24368. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Delp family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com
