January 31, 2020 Marjorie Wyatt Dellers, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Warwick, Rhode Island, the fourth of six children, she graduated from Aldrich High School in 1951. Following her marriage to Dr. Robert W. Dellers in 1956, Marge moved to New York State, where all six of her children were born. In 1977, a year after moving to Blacksburg, and with her children all in school, Marge decided to go back to work. She went on to have a career that spanned more than 33 years, working in several departments at Virginia Tech. Following her retirement at the age of 77, Marge spent time with her family and had some opportunities to travel. She loved the beach and spent many happy weeks at Bethany Beach, Del. with her children and grandchildren. Marge is survived by Robert W. Dellers, her loving husband of 63 years; her children, Elizabeth A. Dellers of Nazareth, Pa., Stephen R. Dellers of Gambrills, Md., Linda D. Dahl of Gainesville, Fla., Suzanne D. Baxley of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey W. Dellers of Houston, Texas, and Nancy D. Cumins of Roanoke, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her five siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association. A private celebration of Marge's life is planned.
Dellers, Marjorie Wyatt
