March 5, 2020 James Edward DeHaven Sr., 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence. A native of Virginia he was the husband of 42 years to Donna Padgett DeHaven, who survives, and the son of George L. DeHaven Sr. and Elizabeth DeHaven, both deceased. James was a veteran of the United States Army. He co-owned and operated DeHaven Transfer. James was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed the outdoors and going to wine tastings. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James; two daughters, Lisa and Laura Beth; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard DeHaven. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George DeHaven Jr. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park at 2 p.m. by the Rev. Greg Kropff. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion.
