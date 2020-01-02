December 14, 2019 Pauline Sutton DeHart, age 97, of Warm Hearth Kroontje Heathcare Center, in Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress Street NW, Blacksburg, Va. with the Reverend Linda Dickerson officiating at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Rockford Cemetery, Radford, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Warm Heart Foundation, 2607 Warm Heart, Suite 100, Blacksburg, VA 24060 or Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress Street Blacksburg NW, VA 24060 Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
