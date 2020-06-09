Dehart, Michael Andrew June 6, 2020 Michael Andrew Dehart, age 73, completed his life adventure on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home on Big Stony Creek, Ripplemead, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, G.C. and Martha DeHart; sister, Susanne; and infant son, Michael Ray. He leaves behind a daughter, Cindy Faint (Bill) and grandsons, Mack and Grady of Hoschton, Ga.; one son, Craig (Jessica), grandson, Gavin, granddaughter, Emma all of Pulaski; two sisters, Cathy DeHart, Ripplemead, Mary Elizabeth Lawhorne (Bill) of Ripplemead; his significant other, Shirley Myers and daughter, Crystal Dillon (Brad), their girls, Kaitlyn and Jenna; and canine friends, Lala ad Buddy. Michael was a fun-loving and generous mand who had a love of the outdoors. He had a passion for his hobbies and always gave it his all. He was a nature photographer, race car fan and mechanic, AT hiker, long distance biker, skilled fisherman, traveler, and built remote control air planes, to name a few. He was a Marine and served in Vietnam, a Millwright, and earned a BA from Bluefield College at age 50. Michael had many friends and was known as "Captain with the zipline" to the AT Hiking community. Each spring for 10 years, he opened his heart and home to the hiker to camp, play games, and eat until they were no longer hungry. He will be missed by many and never forgotten by those who knew and loved him. A casual memorial service by Eddie Kendall will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. at his home on Big Stony Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Giles Animal Rescue, PO Box 354, Pearisburg, VA 24134, or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke are honored to be serving the DeHart Family. Online condolences and hugs may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

