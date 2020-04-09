May 15, 1928 April 7, 2020 James Edward "ed" DeHart, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Radford. He was a United States Navy veteran having served during World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, French and Lettie DeHart; his wife, Margie Sue Divers DeHart; son, Johnny Lee; daughter, Teresa; and grandson, Paul. Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and James Simpkins of Christiansburg, and Peggy and Garland Alderman of Snowville; son and daughter-in-law, James "Jed" and Dana DeHart of Radford; eight grandchildren, Cherie, Stacey, India, Nicole, Drew, Dylan, Sherry and Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private in West View Cemetery in Radford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mt. Tabor UMC, 1742 Walton Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073. The DeHart family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

