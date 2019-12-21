December 18, 2019 James Vernon (Jim) DeFoe Jr., 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
