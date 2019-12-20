James Vernon (Jim) DeFoe Jr., 72, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel (540) 362-1237.
DeFoe Jr., James Vernon
To plant a tree in memory of James DeFoe, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.