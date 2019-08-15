May 15, 1957 August 6, 2019 Michael Lee Deel, 62, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1957, to Jacob and Grace Deel in Roanoke, Va., and was youngest of four children. Michael graduated from William Fleming High School and attended Virginia Western Community College. He met the love of his life, Michelle, in 2002 through a mutual friend and after spending hours on the phone Michael and Michelle became best friends and started dating. Their friendship blossomed into a wonderful fulfilling love that would last until his death. He was always a kid at heart and enjoyed acting silly with his nieces and nephews, whether it was squirt guns, water balloons or fireworks he was always ready to have fun with the people he loved. Michael never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand or an ear to help anyone out. He loved music and in his early years played trumpet in a band with his brother, Bobby. Michael enjoyed getting his trumpet out and playing for his nieces and nephews Keegan, Christopher and Harper. He was fascinated with electronics, whether it was a computer, a tv or drones he was interested in them all. Michael loved the ocean and it is there in the early morning hours of August 6, 2019 that he peacefully passed away with the love of his life beside him. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jacob and Grace Deel; mother and father-in-law, Fred V. Kunc and Vada R. Kunc; brother-in-law, Mike C. Kunc; and his faithful dog, Watson. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Michelle K. Deel; brothers, Bobby and wife, Joyce, and their sons, and Brad and Rob, Wayne and wife, Kathy, and their sons, Chris and Shawn; sister, Peggy Markham, and her daughter, Lisa; sister-in-law, Marlene Manning and husband, Todd, and their children, Keegan Manning and Harper Manning; brother-in-law, Mark Kunc and wife, Toni, and their son, Christopher Kunc; stepmother-in-law, Sandra Daigle; nephew, Jeremey Kneut and his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Emily and Carmelina; niece, Samantha Kunc and her son, Korban; and his four legged companions, Molly and Sherlock. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
