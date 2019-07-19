July 17, 2019 Don Wade DeBusk Sr., 88, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Don was the definition of a southern gentleman. A man with a pure loving heart, who cared for, and embraced people from all walks of life without care or judgment. He was an honest and fair man and traveled through this life with the highest level of integrity he could gather. He coached baseball for over twenty years and also spent all of his working life as an entrepreneur. He was a loving father, and a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years Jackie. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel DeBusk and Christine Wade; son, Don Wade DeBusk Jr. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jackie DeBusk; daughter, Heather DeBusk (Brian); grandchildren, Anna, Grace, and George Charlier; god-daughter, Lyndsie Kearny. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at The Jesus Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints, 5836 Cotton Hill Rd., Roanoke, Va. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Ward. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the Wade-Neighbors Family Cemetery in Roanoke. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Debusk's extended family, all Ward members, and their loving neighbors for all of their love, compassion, and acts of kindness. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.