July 17, 2019 Don Wade DeBusk Sr., 88, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Don was the definition of a southern gentleman. A man with a pure loving heart, who cared for, and embraced people from all walks of life without care or judgment. He was an honest and fair man and traveled through this life with the highest level of integrity he could gather. He coached baseball for over twenty years and also spent all of his working life as an entrepreneur. He was a loving father, and a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years Jackie. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel DeBusk and Christine Wade; son, Don Wade DeBusk Jr. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jackie DeBusk; daughter, Heather DeBusk (Brian); grandchildren, Anna, Grace, and George Charlier; god-daughter, Lyndsie Kearny. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at The Jesus Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints, 5836 Cotton Hill Rd., Roanoke, Va. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Ward. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the Wade-Neighbors Family Cemetery in Roanoke. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Debusk's extended family, all Ward members, and their loving neighbors for all of their love, compassion, and acts of kindness. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.