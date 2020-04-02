March 30, 2020 Emily Marie "Tootie" Deaton, 55, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Funeral services will be private due to government restrictions concerning the Covid-19 Virus. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

