DEANS, Evelyn Watts January 16, 1926 - July 15, 2019 Evelyn Watts Deans, 93, died of natural causes in the fold of her family on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Roanoke native, Evelyn moved in 1955 to Richmond, where she raised her family, attended Trinity United Methodist Church and lent her mind for numbers to an accounting career in the heyday of two of the city's most iconic retailers. She worked in the corporate finance office of Wards TV during its rise from family-owned Richmond appliance chain to national electronics giant Circuit City. From there she moved to the corporate advertising office for the Miller & Rhoads department stores, where she served until retirement. Born on January 16, 1926, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robert Ernest Deans; her brothers, Lewis Otto Watts Jr. and Gordon Howard Watts; her sister, Nellie Watts Burton; and their parents, Lewis Otto Watts and Mary Louise Holloway Watts. Ever the graceful and elegant lady, Evelyn was a steadfast anchor of support to loved ones. She is survived by her three children, Susan Blanding (Tom) of Roanoke; Bob Deans (Karen) of Bethesda, Md.; and Robin Deans (Clayton) of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Johnny, Bobby, Melanie and Scott Blanding, Emily, Robby and Maisy Deans, and Allison Sharp (Sam); two great-grandchildren, Olive and Hazel; her nephew, Dave Burton (Jo Ann) of Midlothian; great-nephew, David Burton (Anne) and children, Maurie and Campbell of Virginia Beach; great-niece, Kristin Kim (Greg) and children, Christopher, Rebecca and Katherine of Powhatan. In addition, she is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Beverly Bose Deans of Roanoke; nephews, Woody Deans (Suzie) and Jim Richardson (Marcia); nieces, Debbie Snead (Chip), Betty Jo Allen (Larry), Anne Boyd Wolfenden, Sharon Goodrich (Dan) and Gayle Watts; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe for the care it extended to Evelyn. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va., 23229. The Rev. Judy Oguich will preside and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Trinity Foundation, C/O Trinity United Methodist Church.
