November 25, 2019 Richard Baxter (RB) Dean, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Valley Church with Dr. Jason Cook and Pastor Harry Miller officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.