DEAN Gail Elizabeth November 3, 1973 September 11, 2019 Gail Elizabeth Dean, 45, of Montvale, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on November 3, 1973, a daughter of James Edward Dean and May Alphin Dean of Montvale. She was preceded in death by an uncle, William Bernard Alphin. She worked security at Walmart and was a member of Montvale Presbyterian Church. Gail was a lifetime member of Montvale Rescue Squad. She was very actively involved in Relay for Life and volunteered with police work. In addition to her mother and father, she is survived by a brother, Wayne Dean and wife Robin; special friend, Lisa Stewart; uncle, Richard "Dick" Alphin and wife Nancy; aunts, Carol Alphin, Jean Dawson; and cousins, Valeria Alphin, Jeff Alphin, Lynette Dawson. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the nurses on 10 South at Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their loving care to Gail. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Montvale Recreation Club, 1182, Pike Rd., Montvale, VA with the Rev. Rodney Wilson and Steve McChesney officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Relay for Life or your local Fire, Rescue, or Police Department. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

