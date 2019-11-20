July 6, 1951 November 18, 2019 Barry Lynn Deacon, 68, of Lexington, Va., passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Augusta Medical Center. Born July 6, 1951 in Rockbridge County, Va., a son of the late John Thomas Deacon and Arna Gladys Agnor Deacon. Barry loved the Lord, his church, his friends and family, and his community. He was a member of the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 11 am. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington, Va. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Barry's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101or Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 31 Pullen Road, Lexington, Va. 24450 or Rockbridge SPCA, P.O. Box 528, Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Breaking
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.