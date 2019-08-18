August 15, 2019 Marian Carpenter Dawson, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Dawson. Mrs. Dawson retired as a secretary from General Electric after 33 years of service. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Dawson; son, Ralph Dawson Jr. and wife, Tammy; three grandchildren, Trey Dawson and wife, Kimmy, Jennifer Bolling and husband, Matt, and Christopher Dawson and wife, Allison Dreon. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Al Carpenter; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jill Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Ralph Dawson Jr. after the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

