DAWSON Donald E. September 22, 1933 June 21, 2019 Donald E. Dawson, 85, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born in Minford, Ohio on September 22, 1933. He was a son of the late, Arthur Weatman Dawson and Elizabeth Stockhan Dawson. In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his sister, June Lacke. Donald was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta and served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 33 years as an engineer with Pratt & Witney Aviation. Donald loved to fish and travel especially internationally. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Jewel M. Dawson; three children, Alan Dawson and wife/ Debbie, Steven Dawson and Karen Dawson Godfrey and husband, Mike; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandkids; two brothers, Paul Dawson and wife, Carolyn and David Dawson and wife, Patty; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A memorial service and celebration of Donald's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

