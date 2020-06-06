May 16, 1964 June 1, 2020 William Jeffrey "Jeff" Davis, 56, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was predeceased by two brothers, James Davis and Ronald Murphy; his grandparents; many beloved aunts and uncles, and other family members. Jeff is survived by his children, Jeffrey W. Davis and his wife, Janet, Madison Davis and Dailyn Davis; his parents, Nancy and Thomas Murphy, and David and Diane Davis; his siblings, Melissa and Philip Fobare, Janet and Denise Murphy, Shelia and Mike Benson, Ann Akers and Chris Tolley; plus many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was born in Roanoke, Va., and was a graduate of William Fleming High School. Jeff spent his early years delivering newspapers, playing his guitar, working on cars, and riding dirt bikes. He lived in various cities before settling back in this area in Boones Mill. Jeff found a place at Metwood Building Solutions as a welder and spent time on weekends helping out on the farm of his boss and friend, Mike Callahan. He was a talented welder and very creative and quick to come up with solutions for problems he encountered at work. Jeff loved making music and was a gifted guitar and banjo player. His latest undertaking was the Mandolin and he was on his way to perfecting that as well. Jeff loved to spend time with his family playing music, eating, and just talking. He had a special relationship with his niece, Olivia. Jeff encouraged her love of horses and was responsible for her first riding lessons at the age of five. He loved to express his faith in the Lord through Gospel music. Jeff was very loved by his family and we will miss him deeply. Due to concerns for COVID-19, the family is only having a graveside service which will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will gather at Oakey's North Chapel and leave to go in procession to the cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
