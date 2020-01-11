April 5, 1960 January 5, 2020 Tina Reavis Testerman Davis, 59, born April 5, 1960 in Roanoke, Va passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home in Aurora, Ohio. Tina, beloved wife of Bill Davis; loving mother of identical twins April and Anna Davis; daughter of Herm (Sue) and June Reavis; sister to Greg (Stephanie Reavis, Chris (Carol) Reavis, Pam LaPradd, Penny McNabb, Perry (Brenda) Heslep, Phoebe (Dave) Rakes; godmother to Lauren Heslep; beloved aunt and cousin to many and best friends to Janet Gilmore, Anna Greaser and Marilyn Perdue. Tina fought a long, hard four year battle with metastatic breast cancer without making a single complaint. Tina graduated from William Fleming High School, attended Southern Seminary Junior College and Averett University. She worked at Salem Veteran Medical Center for 15 years and for the last 14 years she was a Health Instructional Assistant in the Aurora City School System. Tina had a true passion for working with children, especially students with special needs. Tina's world was her two daughters and her loving husband of 23 years. She spent countless hours supporting her daughters in their sports. She was everything from a cheering coach, to team Mom, to her girls' biggest fan. Tina's gift was that she never met a stranger; she looked forward to meeting new people, always greeting them with a smile on her face. Her generous heart and beautiful soul touched many people. She is an example of a life well lived and an inspiration to many for how she fought the good fight. Tina was preceded in death by her mother, June Reavis and her first husband, Ron Testerman. Visiting hours are 2-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. on Sunday January 12, 2020 at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00am on Monday, January 13 at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Oster officiating. Burial at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
