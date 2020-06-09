January 9, 1938 June 7, 2020 Rosalie "Rosie" Cayton Myers Davis, 82, of Blacksburg, Va., met Jesus and moved into her mansion in Heaven on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on January 9, 1938, to the late Robert "Bob" and Edith Cayton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Myers II; second husband, Willard Davis; and sister, Juanita Hoel. She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, John and Karen Myers of Blacksburg, Jeff and Kim Davis of McCoy, Paul and Shannon Davis of Christiansburg, Willard Jr. and Sheila Davis of Christiansburg; three daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly Alls and Daniel of Christiansburg, Alice Lester of Roanoke and Nancy Davis of Rocky Mount. She is survived by her sister, Norma and Johnny Murray of Roanoke and family; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She also leaves behind her best friend, Gayle Olinger, Anna Farley and Athena Gibson who transported her around town to the hairdresser, grocery store, many doctor visits and appointments. Rosie was known too many for her years spent preparing snacks and meals for the children and staff at Rainbow Riders Child Care Center. She filled many hearts, souls and bellies with wonderful meals including her famous macaroni and cheese as well as soups and special dishes. She was a dear friend, confidant and mentor to the young and old, never met a stranger and could bring out the best in those around her. Her smile and laughter were contagious, her kindness overflowing and her heart full of love for others. Rosie, also known affectionately as Nana, enjoyed spending time with her family that she loved so dearly, gardening, working in her flowers, reading, sharing stories of the past, , Hallmark movies and Days of our Lives. She loved the Lord and was a faithful follower of His will for her life on earth. She fought many battles with her health but never wavered in the struggles and challenges. Visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. A private service will be held at 2 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend John Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider preparing one of your favorite dishes and sharing with a neighbor or friend, planting a small garden of vegetables or flowers or doing some act of kindness that reminds you of Rosie's testimony in life. She would be honored in knowing her legacy continues.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Virginia Tech says residential fall semester to end before Thanksgiving
-
As VHSL ponders fall sports, 'anything's possible at this point'
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.