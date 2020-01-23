August 28, 1937 January 21, 2020 Robert Randolph Davis, of Bland, Virginia, walked through the gates of heaven on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 28, 1937, the son of the late Deco Green and Annie Grey Whitaker Davis. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lois Pruett Davis; daughter ans son-in-law, Pamela and Mark Hill; son, Robert Walter Davis; two adored and loving grandchildren, Emily Claire Hill and Andrew Mark Hill; close cousins, Regina Modzelewski, Bobby Parcell-Asbury, Eleanor Atwell, Willard Peck; special niece and husband, Brenda and Bobby Penley; brother-in-law, Albert Miller Jr.; and many friends also survive Randolph was a lifelong farmer and served as Bland County Commissioner of Revenue for 20 years. He was a faithful member of Green Hill Union Church, A United States Army Veteran; member of VFW Post 7969, and an honorary member of Bland Masonic Lodge #206 A.F. & A.M. where he was a Past Master and the Lodge treasurer for many years. Randolph was a kind and charitable man to all who met him. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at the Bland Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Temple Hill Cemetery in Bland, Va., with Military Rites by VFW Post 7969. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW chapter 7969 and/or any Bland County Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel in Bland, Va. is serving the Davis family.
Davis, Robert Randolph
