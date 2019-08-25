September 2, 1938 August 18, 2019 Peggy H. Davis of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the graceful age of 80. She is survived by her sister, Ella Plunkett; her brother, Gus Haynes and wife, Janice; grandson, Travis Jones; and granddaughter, Nicole Jones. Peggy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Douglas Davis (2019); and daughter, Linda Davis (2012). A Memorial Service will be held by the family at noon on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at noon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

