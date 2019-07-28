July 24, 2019 Patsy M. Davis, 85, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Berean Sunday School Class. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Dorothy Morris. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Bob Davis; son, Bobby Lee Davis Jr. and wife, Beth; daughter, Cora Anne Milne and husband, Bruce; grandchildren, Candice, Cassie, Lauren and Haley; and two great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. Bryan E. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

