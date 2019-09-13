September 11, 2019 Olin Daniel (Lefty) Davis, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. Lefty worked for the City of Roanoke in Public Works as a Signalman for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Bourne Davis; daughter, Tracey Burke Keesee; sister, Gladys Hamm; and brothers, James (Buck) Davis and Joseph Robert (Joe Bob) Davis. Lefty is survived by his wife, Alveta Douglas Davis; daughter, Kimberly Davis Harmon and husband, Chris; granddaughters, Courtney and Sara Harmon; grandson, Stuart Burke; great-granddaughter, Hallie Teal; brother, Raymond Davis and wife, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.