September 11, 2019 Olin Daniel (Lefty) Davis, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A Graveside Service will be conducted at noon on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park, Chapel of Light with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Chapel of Light. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, (540) 989-3131.
