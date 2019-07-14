DAVIS Karen Sue May 4, 1974 July 13, 2019 Karen Sue Davis, 45, of Dublin, Va., departed this life Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 in the care of Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pulaski. Born in Radford on May 4, 1974, she was of the Pentecostal Faith, and on June 3, 2019 was preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Davis Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Roger Cecil and Margaret Dalton Morris of Radford; her son, Billy E Davis III of Dublin; her daughter, Brittany D Slaughter (Cody) of Pulaski; her sister, Tanya Bland of Yorktown, Va.; and her grandchildren, Jackson Slaughter and Jacob Slaughter. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mt View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dublin. The family will receive friends at the cemetery before the services. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

