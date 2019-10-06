DAVIS Helen Elizabeth August 19, 2019 Helen (Pete) Elizabeth Davis, 91, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Carl) Haley; son, Ricardo (Leslie) Stovall; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Bethel; brother, Clarence "Sonny" Davis; nephews; nieces; and a host of other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 201 S. Market St., Salem, Va., 24153

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.