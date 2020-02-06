June 26, 1928 February 3, 2020 Gloria Mabel Davis, 91, of Matthews, N.C., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Survivors include her husband, James E. Davis Jr.; daughter, Jerrylyn D. Sweat; son, Everett R. Davis; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Friday from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Gloria Mabel Davis
