May 23, 1934 April 3, 2020 Davis, Evelyn Cook, 85, of Blacksburg, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, in her home. She was born in Coal Bank Hollow, Blacksburg, Va. on May 23, 1934, to the late Harry and Laura Kanode Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Davis; and a son, Darrell Davis. She was a longtime member of Blacksburg First Wesleyan Church. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Davis; son and daughter-in-law, William C. Jr. (Butch) and Terry Davis; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Davis; grandchildren, Ashley Davis, Derek Davis and wife, Shannon, Paul Curtis Davis and wife, Summer; great-grandchildren, Caden, Laken, Bella, Braelynn; sister, Lottie Walters; special nephew, Bud Cook and wife, Patsy; special niece, Shirley Hylton and husband, Jerry; numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
