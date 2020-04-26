April 23, 2020 Dorothy Mae Davis, 86 of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1933, to the late Lyle William Meadows and Ruby Irene Lovern Meadows. Also, preceding her in death is her husband, Johnny Davis. Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her sons, David Davis (Amber) and Robbie Davis; grandchildren, Kaeli "Princess" Davis (Johnathan Dudley), Mariah Davis, and Michael Gemaehlich; her perfect great-granddaughter, Karli Davis; special friend, Shirley Childress. A celebration honoring Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by

