January 20, 1929 March 13, 2020 Charles Columbus Davis, age 91, of Blacksburg, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery. He was born in Tazewell Co., Va. on January 20, 1929, to the late David M. and Pearl Tuggle Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois L. Davis and nine siblings. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Virginia Tech Electric with over 45 years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly D. Graham; grandchildren, Tyler A. Graham and Conner D. Graham; and brother, Wesley E. Davis. The family would like to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to graveside service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

