December 18, 1929 February 16, 2020 Anna Sue Davis, 90, of Salem, Va., went to join her husband, her son and her son-in-law on Sunday evening, February 16, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1929, in Giles County, the daughter of the late John and Sally Ball Eaton Stanley. She had a long career with Mick or Mack grocery and loved her job and the people she worked with. She loved to shop and enjoyed collecting antiques. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Van Davis Jr.; her son, Robert Davis; and her son-in-law, Mike Price. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sally K. Davis; many relatives, extended family members and many dear friends. Special thanks is extended to Hospice and to Niece Nannie Sue. A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Eaton's Chapel Cemetery with Charles Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Anna's honor to a charity of your choice. The Davis family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
-
Virginia Tech releases salary figures for revamped coaching staff
-
Mountain Valley Pipeline extension clears environmental review by FERC
-
CASEY: Where no restaurant owner has gone before
-
Pushback leads developer to withdraw plans for Evans Spring project beside I-581 in Roanoke
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.