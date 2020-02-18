December 18, 1929 February 16, 2020 Anna Sue Davis, 90, of Salem, Va., went to join her husband, her son and her son-in-law on Sunday evening, February 16, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1929, in Giles County, the daughter of the late John and Sally Ball Eaton Stanley. She had a long career with Mick or Mack grocery and loved her job and the people she worked with. She loved to shop and enjoyed collecting antiques. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Van Davis Jr.; her son, Robert Davis; and her son-in-law, Mike Price. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sally K. Davis; many relatives, extended family members and many dear friends. Special thanks is extended to Hospice and to Niece Nannie Sue. A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Eaton's Chapel Cemetery with Charles Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Anna's honor to a charity of your choice. The Davis family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

