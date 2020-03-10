March 8, 2020 Sigmund Edward Davidson, 98, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Temple Emanuel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

