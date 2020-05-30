August 16, 1928 May 28, 2020 Ruth H. David, 91, of Union Hall went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (town chapel) with Pastor Mark Long officiating. Interment will follow in the David Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, www.lynchconnerbowman.com.

