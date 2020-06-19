March 25, 1939 June 15, 2020 Margaret Carroll Daugherty, 81, of Salem, passed away at her residence on June 15, 2020. A native of Virginia, she was the wife of 61 years to the late George Daugherty and the daughter of John Ervin Carroll and Ola Neighbors Carroll, both deceased. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Daugherty and Diane Haslett and husband, Bill; granddaughters, Kayla Basham and husband, Jeremy and Leah Scott and husband, Levi; sisters, Shirley Daugherty, Ruby Yates, and Dorothy Gibson and husband, Larry; and a great-grandson, Lincoln George Scott. Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Methodist Church in Salem or the American Heart Society. A private graveside service was held at Sherwood Memorial Park on June 18, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Daugherty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.