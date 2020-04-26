March 18, 1955 April 19, 2020 Paul Herman "Buddy" Daniels of Boones Mill, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1955, in Champaign County, Ohio to the late George H. Daniels Sr. and Beulah Caudill Daniels. Paul grew up in Urbana, Ohio and graduated from Urbana High School in 1973. He began working for Clark Gas Station before he finished high school and shortly thereafter began a career working for Champaign Telephone Company. In the mid-1980s Paul went to work for HSN in Florida and Virginia as a Telecommunications Engineer and then left HSN to work for Siemens Telecommunications in Ohio. In 1990 he moved back to Virginia where he spent the remainder of his life. In 1991, Paul married the love of his life, Dina Garinian, and they made their home in Boones Mill, Va. Together, they formed PHD Telecom, where he continued with phone system installations, cabling, fiber optics and data communications. After many years doing phone work, Paul began doing construction work. He was always the handy man and often helped friends and neighbors with home repairs. Paul enjoyed life on the mountain with his wife, dogs, and horses. He loved keeping in touch with his family and friends, was a fantastic cook and enjoyed wood working projects. Paul loved to reminisce about the good old days and the muscle cars that he and friends use to have in high school. He had a gift for calming whoever he was talking with. That softness in him was something he maintained his entire life. Paul is survived by the love of his life, Dina Garinian Daniels; son, Paul Michael (Cara) Daniels of Salem, Va.; daughter, Stacy (Alan) Wright of Tennessee; stepdaughter, Jenna (Bobby) Sherrill of Roanoke, Va.; grandson, Owen Daniels; and stepgranddaughters, Julie, Jessa and Morgan Sherrill. He is also survived by his mother, Beulah Caudill Daniels Logel of Palmetto, Fla.; his aunt, Jo Ann Brugh, who he always called "Ma," of Cable, Ohio; siblings, Enola (Mick) Sparrow of Springfield, Ohio, Mary (Tom) Grider of Indianapolis, Ind., Cherylene (John) Bails of Bellefontaine, Ohio; George (Jane) Daniels Jr. of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Lisa Pence of New Carlisle, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
