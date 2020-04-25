June 11, 1924 April 23, 2020 Frances Fisher Dangerfield, 95, of Boones Mill, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1924, daughter of the late Joseph Walter and Arbelia Kingrey Fisher. Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Dangerfield. She was deeply devoted to her family and above all passionate and proud of son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Frances dedicated her life to helping others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring heart, and unconditional love. Even though our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven and watching over us. Frances is survived by her son, Danny Dangerfield Sr. (Susan); grandson, Danny Dangerfield Jr. (Jennifer); granddaughter, Kimberly Dangerfield; great-grandsons, Jarrett Dangerfield (Audria), Landon Dangerfield, Will Hassenger, Hunter Dangerfield, Maxx Hassenger and Travis Dangerfield; great great-grandchildren, Cayden Dangerfield, Declan Dangerfield, and Blakely Dangerfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. The family expresses sincere appreciation to the staff at Berkshire Nursing Facility and Good Samaritan Hospice for their wonderful loving care. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Randall Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
318 W. Church Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
