DALY Alexander James March 11, 1991 July 27, 2019 Alexander James Daly, Leesburg, Va. and Huntersville, N.C., was born on March 11, 1991 and passed away suddenly of natural causes on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the son of Patricia Magee Daly and James Michael Daly of Leesburg, Va. He is survived by his parents, four uncles, five aunts and seven cousins. Alex was a strong, independent, kind and gentle man. He was a problem solver and someone who could always be counted on to meet the needs of friends and coworkers. He attended Green Hedges School in Vienna, Va., and graduated from Wakefield School in The Plains, Va. He attended Virginia Tech and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Engineering where he majored in Industrial and Systems Engineering. During his high school years and college career he worked at Costco Wholesale in Leesburg and was honored to serve as an Undergraduate Teaching Assistant for Dr. Paul E. Torgersen in Virginia Tech's Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering. Alex loved living in Blacksburg so much that he spent the first six years of his career there at Federal Mogul where he became a Powertrain Global Process Expert, traveling internationally to improve production lines in other locations, prepared and led line performance improvement workshops and collaborated with manufacturing engineers to develop best practices. In May 2019 Alex moved to Huntersville, N.C. to become a Lean Coordinator/Industrial Engineer at Forbo Siegling. Alex loved fast cars, domestic and international travel, scuba diving, hot air ballooning, building Legos, hiking with friends and his faithful canine companion, Riley. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust Endowment, P.O. Box 183, Leesburg, Va. 20178. A celebration of Alex' life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, S.E., Leesburg, Va.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will pay almost $9 million for students' stay in Blacksburg hotels
-
Back of the Dragon breathes new life into far Southwest Virginia community
-
Fatal 2018 shooting, and past criminal history, lead to 52-year prison term for Roanoke man
-
State police report details of head-on crash in Floyd County
-
Boyfriend of slain Roanoke woman told police their house was broken into, search warrant says
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.