DALTON Larry Mathew July 2, 1945 November 24, 2019 Larry Mathew Dalton, 74, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 2, 1945 in Pulaski County he was the son of the late William Mathew Dalton & Gladys Marshall Dalton. His brothers, Ray and Jackie Dalton also preceded him in death. Larry retired from Volvo Trucks with 28 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia Wilson Dalton of Pulaski; son, Bradley Dalton & fiancé, Brittany Arnold of Wythe County; grandsons, Hunter Dalton of Pulaski, Garrett Dalton of Pulaski, Bryar Dalton – Wythe County; sister, Dorothy Duncan of Hiwassee. Several special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with the Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends between 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

