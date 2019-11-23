DALTON Freddie Marie April 13, 1930 November 21, 2019 Freddie Marie (Sweeney) Dalton, 89, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born on April 13, 1930 in Floyd, Va. to the late Fred D. and Susie Vest Sweeney. Freddie was a strong Christian and an active member of the Living Well Church of the Nazarene in Salem, Va. Her favorite times were serving God in her church and being with her family. She would often state how her greatest blessings came from the fact that her three girls and sons-in-law were all Christians, serving God. While we may be grieving for our loss, we rejoice in the fact she is reunited with her husband as well as her Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, William T. (Bill) Dalton. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her daughters, Kathy (Leon) Woods of Fincastle, Va., Carol (Michael) McGuire of Estill Springs, Tenn., and Beverly (Cecil) Ayers of Nashville, Tenn.; Nine grandchildren; Nineteen great-grandchildren; six siblings, Sue Poff of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Audrey (Wilson) Poff of Roanoke, Va., Betty (Larry) Rodabaugh of Milwaukee, Wis., Doris (Joe) Moses of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Lynnwood (Skip) Sweeney of Cleveland, Ga., Wayne (Janette) Sweeney of Salem, Va.; brother-in-law, Frank (Patsy) Dalton of Princeton, W. Va.; and sister-in-law, Betty Dalton of Salem, Va.. Numerous nieces and nephews, scattered throughout the United States, also survive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ongoing memorial of Bill and Freddie Dalton at Living Well Church of the Nazarene, Salem, Va., or a church of your choice. Funeral services to honor Freddie's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the chapel of John M. Oakey Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Parker officiating. Interment will be private at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, and again from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
