January 13, 1927 May 9, 2020 Betty Bryant Dalton, 93, passed from this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1927, in Pulaski, where she spent her formative years. Following her marriage in 1950, she and her husband lived in multiple states before settling in Roanoke. Betty was devoted to her children, serving as a scout leader, volunteering in their schools and as a band booster/chaperone. She was an avid reader and supporter of literacy, running the Roanoke City Library's Depot Bookstore for over 30 years. Betty is survived by her children, Carolyn Dalton Brackens and Stuart LeRoy Dalton; grandchildren, Lea Brackens Yager and James William Brackens III; three sisters; and extended relation Lenore Caprioli and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer LeRoy Dalton; daughter, Adina Dalton Woolridge; four brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Roanoke City Library.

