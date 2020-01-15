Dail William Lee September 5, 1941 January 13, 2020 William Lee "Bill" Dail Sr., 78, of Lynchburg, originally of Salem, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care. He was born on September 5, 1941, in Roanoke, Va. to the late Lonnie Lee and Lillian Mondie Dail. Following his graduation from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, Bill furthered his education earning his degree in electric engineering at Virginia Tech, his master's degree in mathematics at Radford University, and postgraduate studies at Virginia Tech. He started his career at Roanoke Tech that would eventually become part of Virginia's Community College system. After three years, he moved his small family to Lynchburg where he would spend the remainder of his 40 plus years as a professor at Central Virginia Community College. He firmly believed that education was of the highest importance and instilled this into the hearts and minds of his children. Above it all, Bill will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed! Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his wife of 58 years, Sue Dawson Dail; children, William Lee Dail Jr. and wife, Deborah Dail, Susan Dail Fisch and husband, Michael Jordon Fisch, and Robert Alan Dail; grandchildren, Amanda Loree Fisch, Ryan Monroe Fisch, and Amanda Lee Musgrove; and special cousins, John Wilson, Gene Blalock, Mondie Tharp, and Glenn Blalock. Graveside services to honor Bill's life will be conducted on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem with Chaplain Brian Whited officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Dail, William Lee
To plant a tree in memory of William Dail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.