February 6, 1954 December 15, 2019 On Sunday, December 15, 2019, Michael Glenn Dabney, loving son, father, brother, and friend passed away at age 65. Michael was born on February 6, 1954, in Roanoke, Va. to Beulah Cardwell Dabney and the late William Garfield Dabney. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Christyanna Dabney; ex-wife, Jennifer LeGrande; and brothers, Vincent and Marlon Dabney. "Mike" was charming, compassionate, fun-loving, and quite the musician. He was a friendly, happy-go-lucky guy that loved his music! His Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curits.com.
Dabney, Michael Glenn
